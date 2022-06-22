ICSI CSEET November 2022 Registration Process Begins: Check Exam Date

ICSI CSEET November 2022 registration commenced on icsi.edu. Image used for representation purpose
Here are some details about ICSI CSEET November 2022 exams.
According to the official notification released by ICSI, CSEET November 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12 November 2022.
Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu
Go to 'Student' tab and click on 'CSEET'
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on 'For Registration click here' link against CSEET November 2022
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on 'Proceed to CSEET Registration'
Enter your basic information and register
Use your registered credentials to login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page, if available
Candidates willing to appear for ICSI CSEET exam should have passed, or appearing in senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent exam.
