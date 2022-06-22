ICSI CSEET November 2022 Registration Process Begins: Check Exam Date

ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12 November 2022
ICSI CSEET November 2022 registration commenced on icsi.edu. Image used for representation purpose

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the registration process of CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 session. Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu, to apply for CSEET November 2022.

Last date to fill ICSI CSEET November 2022 application form is 15 October 2022.

Here are some details about ICSI CSEET November 2022 exams.

ICSI CSEET November 2022: Exam Date

According to the official notification released by ICSI, CSEET November 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12 November 2022.

How to Apply for ICSI CSEET November 2022 Exam?

  • Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu

  • Go to 'Student' tab and click on 'CSEET'

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Click on 'For Registration click here' link against CSEET November 2022

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Click on 'Proceed to CSEET Registration'

  • Enter your basic information and register

  • Use your registered credentials to login

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Save the confirmation page, if available

ICSI CSEET Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to appear for ICSI CSEET exam should have passed, or appearing in senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent exam.

Check this space regularly for further updates about ICSI CSEET and other exams.

