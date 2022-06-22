ICSI CSEET November 2022 Registration Process Begins: Check Exam Date

Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu

Go to 'Student' tab and click on 'CSEET'

A new webpage will open on your screen

Click on 'For Registration click here' link against CSEET November 2022

A new webpage will open on your screen

Click on 'Proceed to CSEET Registration'

Enter your basic information and register

Use your registered credentials to login

Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee