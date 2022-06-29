OJEE 2022 Admit Card Is Out Now on ojee.nic.in: How To Download

OJEE 2022 admit card has been released on the official website
(Photo: The Quint)
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) admit card 2022 has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE admit card 2022 by submitting their application number, date of birth, and other details.
The OJEE exam 2022 (State-level exam) is conducted to admit students into different courses like MBA, MTech, BTech, MPharma, BPharma, and so on offered by various government and private engineering, medical, and management colleges of Odisha.
The OJEE 2022 exam will be conducted from 4 July 2022 to 8 July 2022. Students should note that the exam will be conducted in three shifts – morning , afternoon, and evening.
Candidates appearing in the OJEE exam 2022 should know that the examination schedule has been slightly modified and revised and is now available on the official website. The revised OJEE 2022 examination schedule is as follows:
04 July 2022: LE Tech (Diploma) (Shift 1, 2, and 3)
05 July 2022: MCA / MSc (Comp Sc) (Shift 1 & 2), MTech (11 Subjects) + MArch + MPlan + MPharm (1 hour) + BCAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design) (Shift 3).
06 July 2022: MBA (Shift 1 and 2), LE Pharm + LE Tech (BSc) + BCAT (Film Editing) (Shift 3).
07 July 2022: Integrated MBA (1 hour) + LE Tech (Diploma) (Shift 1).
08 July 2022: BPharm (Shift 1, 2, and 3).
Candidates should remember that the shift 1 will be from 9.00 am – 11.00 am, shift 2 will be from 12.30 pm – 2.30 pm, and shift 3 will be from 4.00 pm – 6.00 pm.
Candidates should follow the below-mentioned steps to download their OJEE 2022 admit card without any difficulty.
Go to the official website ojee.nic.in.
On the homepage, you will find a link 'Download Admit Card for OJEE - 2022'.
Click on the 'Download Admit Card for OJEE - 2022' link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
You will be asked to enter your application number and date of birth.
Enter the details correctly and then verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Login' button and your OJEE admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Check the details carefully and then download and save your OJEE admit card 2022. You should also take a printout of your admit card for future reference.
If you face any issue in downloading your OJEE admit card 2022 or the details are incorrect, please contact the concerned authorities.