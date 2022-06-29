OJEE 2022 Admit Card Is Out Now on ojee.nic.in: How To Download

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) admit card 2022 has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE admit card 2022 by submitting their application number, date of birth, and other details.

The OJEE exam 2022 (State-level exam) is conducted to admit students into different courses like MBA, MTech, BTech, MPharma, BPharma, and so on offered by various government and private engineering, medical, and management colleges of Odisha.