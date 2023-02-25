ICSI CS Result 2022: Professional Result Out & Executive Result at 2 PM; Details

ICSI CS Result 2022 for Professional exam is declared at 11 am on 25 February 2023.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has formally announced the CS Professional results for interested candidates. It is important to note that the ICSI Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results were scheduled to be declared today, Saturday, 25 February 2023. While the CS Professional results are declared at 11 am, the CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. One should download the ICSI CS Result 2022 on time from the official website - icsi.edu.
As of now, candidates can only download the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional exams from icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Executive exams will be available soon so candidates should be alert. They should keep a close eye on the above-mentioned official website for all the latest details and important announcements regarding the results.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will update all the latest details about the ICSI CS Result 2022 on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access.
The ones who appeared for the ICSI Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam on the scheduled dates must stay alert. They should know all the latest announcements made by the institute.
The ICSI CS Result 2022 will be available online only. Candidates are requested to download the results from the website as soon as possible and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2022 online:
Visit the official website - icsi.edu.
Click on the ICSI CS Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Now, select ICSI CS Professional Result or ICSI CS Executive result on the page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.
The result will open on your screen.
Go through the scores and personal details mentioned in the result carefully.
Download the ICSI CS result from the website and save a hard copy of the same.