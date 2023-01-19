ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Released: Check icsi.edu; Know How to Download the Result

ICSI CSEET 2023 Results for the January exam are released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has officially declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results on Wednesday, 18 January, for all candidates waiting for them. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date can download the ICSI CSEET 2023 result from the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is icsi.edu. It has all the latest details about the exam result from the ICSI.
Candidates are requested to download the ICSI CSEET 2023 result from the official website as it was released recently. One has to log in to their registered account on the website - icsi.edu to view the CSEET result. It is important to note that the exam result has been declared online only for now so candidates must download it soon.
One can check the CSEET result by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates should keep their login details handy while viewing the exam result on the website.
According to the latest official details, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, conducted the CSEET 2023 on 7 January and 9 January for all candidates who registered for the exam.
Now, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has finally released the ICSI CSEET 2023 results on its official website for candidates to check and download. One can download the result only after providing their login details correctly.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the ICSI CSEET 2023 result online:
Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.
Click on the link that states Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on January 7 and 9 2023, on the homepage.
A new page will display on your device once you click on the link.
Enter the required credentials in the provided space carefully and tap on the submit option.
Your CSEET result will display on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a proper look at the scores.
