ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023 Declared: Check cisce.org; How to Download Schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has formally declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th date sheet 2023 for interested candidates. Students who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam can download the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2023 from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to download their respective timetables is cisce.org. It is the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Candidates are requested to download the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2023 soon. They must know the important exam dates and timings before the board exams begin. Students can also go through other details and the latest updates on the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org. It is important to stay updated with all the details that are being announced by the council.