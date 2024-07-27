TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 Declared; How To Download & Check Scores

TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) announced the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024 on 26 July, for all interested candidates. According to the TN DGE, 7,60,606 students appeared for the examination, of which 7,19,196 students passed. All concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can finally download the scorecard from the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Make sure to download the result and save a copy for future use. All the important details about the scorecards are mentioned on the website.

The TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024 is available on the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website to check the results and other important details. The officials have declared the results link on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. You do not have to visit any other website to check your scores.