ICAI CA Time Table For November Exam 2024 Out: Check the Dates Below

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have scheduled the November 2024 examination on 1, 3, and 5 November 2024. For those aspiring to build a strong foundation in tax and audit and other areas, the Institute has released the November 2024 examination timetable.
The ICAI CA November 2024 examination will be conducted for Group 1 and Group 2. The exams for group 1 will be conducted on 1, 3, and 5 November 2024 while for Group 2 on 7, 9, and 11 November 2024. The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be held on 9 and 11 November 2024, while the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will take place on 5, 7, 9, and 11 November 2024.
The final course examination and post-qualification course examination will be of three hours in duration, while the international taxation assessment test and insurance and risk management technical examination will be for four hours.
However, there is no advance reading time provided for the post qualification course examination. In contrast, all other papers and exams will allow an advance reading time of 15 minutes. The reading time for each paper and exam will be calculated from 1:45 pm (IST) to 2 pm (IST).
It's crucial to note that the examination schedule may change if the government declares a day of the examination as a public holiday.
