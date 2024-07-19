ICAI CA Time Table For November Exam 2024 Out: Check the Dates Below

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have scheduled the November 2024 examination on 1, 3, and 5 November 2024. For those aspiring to build a strong foundation in tax and audit and other areas, the Institute has released the November 2024 examination timetable.

The ICAI CA November 2024 examination will be conducted for Group 1 and Group 2. The exams for group 1 will be conducted on 1, 3, and 5 November 2024 while for Group 2 on 7, 9, and 11 November 2024. The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be held on 9 and 11 November 2024, while the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will take place on 5, 7, 9, and 11 November 2024.