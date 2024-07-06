Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: When Will KSEAB 10th Exam Result be Declared?

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon declare the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to download the scores on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in by using their personal login details.

The Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2 was conducted from 14 to 21 June 2024. As per a recently implemented new system, there will be three exams each year now, instead of the usual two exams. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.

After the announcement of the results of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 in May 2024, the overall pass percentage was found to be 73.40%. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be released soon, the dates for which will be announced by the KSEAB shortly.