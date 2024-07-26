NEET UG Result 2024: NEET UG Revised Results Released, List Of Toppers Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised final scorecard of NEET UG 2024 today on 26 July. Students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in to check their NEET UG 2024 result and scorecard.

According to NTA, the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 has changed the rank list of all the candidates. It has included 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question. This is the fourth time the result has been released. The NEET UG first result was issued on 4 June and second one was issued on 30 June and third one was issued on 20 July 2024.

The next step in the process will be the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. The dates for the same are pending. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will conduct the online counselling process.