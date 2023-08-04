ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June Results Date on icai.nic.in; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally confirmed the release date and time of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination 2023 June result for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam as per the schedule and are patiently waiting to check their scores should note that the CA Foundation result 2023 date is declared. You can check the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 notification on the website - icai.nic.in, which is announced recently.

