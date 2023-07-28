ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result

GSEB SSC Class 10th Supply results have been declared on gseb.org: Details Here

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) officially announced the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today on Friday, 28 July 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the GSEB SSC Supply Exam 2023 can download and check their Gujarat Board 10th Supplementary results by using their personal login details on the official website, gseb.org.

Candidates who could not qualify one or more subjects in the GSEB Class 10th regular Exam were given an opportunity to clear the GSEB SSC (10th) Supplementary Exam and get admission in 11th class. The GSEB SSC Compartment exams were conducted from 10 to 14 July 2023.

Now that the results have been declared, candidates can obtain the GSEB SSC Marksheets from their respective schools.

Also Read

UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 Declared: Check madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in; Details

UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 Declared: Check madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in; Details
ADVERTISEMENT
This year, approximately 1.80 lakh candidates applied for the Gujarat Board 10th Compartment Exam, out of which 153394 students participated in the exam, and 40880 candidates qualified the supplementary exam with a pass percentage of 26.65 percent.

How To Check GSEB SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023?

  • Go to the official website, gseb.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.

  • Click on the direct link for downloading the 'GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023.'

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details as required.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your GSEB 10th Supply result will be displayed.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Also Read

JoSAA Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  SSC Result 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×