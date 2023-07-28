GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) officially announced the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today on Friday, 28 July 2023.
Candidates who appeared in the GSEB SSC Supply Exam 2023 can download and check their Gujarat Board 10th Supplementary results by using their personal login details on the official website, gseb.org.
Candidates who could not qualify one or more subjects in the GSEB Class 10th regular Exam were given an opportunity to clear the GSEB SSC (10th) Supplementary Exam and get admission in 11th class. The GSEB SSC Compartment exams were conducted from 10 to 14 July 2023.
Now that the results have been declared, candidates can obtain the GSEB SSC Marksheets from their respective schools.
This year, approximately 1.80 lakh candidates applied for the Gujarat Board 10th Compartment Exam, out of which 153394 students participated in the exam, and 40880 candidates qualified the supplementary exam with a pass percentage of 26.65 percent.
How To Check GSEB SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023?
Go to the official website, gseb.org.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.
Click on the direct link for downloading the 'GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023.'
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your GSEB 10th Supply result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
