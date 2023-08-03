RBI Grade B Phase I Result OUT: Check Cut-off List on opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Phase I exam 2023 results are declared on the official website.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally released the results and the cut-off for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 on Wednesday, 2 August, for all candidates who were waiting to check their scores. Candidates can check and download the RBI Grade B Phase I exam 2023 results and the cut-off list from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. One must go through the details and scores stated on the result carefully after downloading it online.
Candidates are requested to download the RBI Grade B Phase I exam 2023 results and the cut-off list from the official site as soon as possible. Go to the site - opportunities.rbi.org.in for all the latest updates from the exam-conducting body. You will find the activated result link on the homepage. All the important notifications will also be available online.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were waiting for the RBI Grade B Phase I exam result to release so they could check if they qualified for it.
As per the latest official details, the RBI Grade - B( General) DR-PY-2023 phase-I examination was formally conducted on 9 July and 13 July. The Grade B (DR) (General) - PY 2023 phase-II exam was officially held on 30 July.
It is important to note that along with the result, one can download the Grade B Phase I cut-off list from the site and review the essential details.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process all candidates must follow to download the RBI Grade B Phase I exam 2023 results:
Go to the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Tap on the "Results" link on the homepage.
Click on the active link that states "RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet" on the page.
Key in your login details like roll number and date of birth carefully.
Check the details on the result.
Download the Phase I scorecard from the website and save a copy.
