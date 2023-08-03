RBI Grade B Phase I Result OUT: Check Cut-off List on opportunities.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally released the results and the cut-off for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 on Wednesday, 2 August, for all candidates who were waiting to check their scores. Candidates can check and download the RBI Grade B Phase I exam 2023 results and the cut-off list from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. One must go through the details and scores stated on the result carefully after downloading it online.

Candidates are requested to download the RBI Grade B Phase I exam 2023 results and the cut-off list from the official site as soon as possible. Go to the site - opportunities.rbi.org.in for all the latest updates from the exam-conducting body. You will find the activated result link on the homepage. All the important notifications will also be available online.