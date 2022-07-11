ICAI CA Final Result 2022 on 15 or 16 July 2022: Check icai.org; Final Date Soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will officially announce the CA Final Result 2022 for May Session on either 15 July 2022 or 16 July 2022. An ICAI official announced the result date through his official Twitter account. Candidates who had appeared for the May session exam can download the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 from the official website once released. The ICAI website that the candidates should access to download the results is icai.org.

It is important to note that the exact release date of the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session exams will be released officially by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who sat for the exam on the scheduled dates should keep a close eye on the website - icai.org to know more details.