ICAI CA Final Result 2022 on 15 or 16 July 2022: Check icai.org; Final Date Soon

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will be officially declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will officially announce the CA Final Result 2022 for May Session on either 15 July 2022 or 16 July 2022. An ICAI official announced the result date through his official Twitter account. Candidates who had appeared for the May session exam can download the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 from the official website once released. The ICAI website that the candidates should access to download the results is icai.org.
It is important to note that the exact release date of the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session exams will be released officially by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who sat for the exam on the scheduled dates should keep a close eye on the website - icai.org to know more details.
It is important to note that all the candidates will need their ICAI CA Final Exam Admit Card to check the scores, once released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
The ICAI CA Final Exams for the May session were conducted from 14 May 2022 to 30 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the official exam schedule.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to check the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 once released online:
Go to the website - icai.org.
Click on the link that states CA Final Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required log in information and verify with your admit card before clicking on the submit option.
The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.
Keep checking the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) website - icai.org to know the exact result release date and time so that you can download the scorecards on time.
