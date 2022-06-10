ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website

The admit cards for the CA Foundation Exam to be held in June 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. Candidates will be appearing for the ICAI CA exam can download their CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 from the official website – icaiexam.icai.org.

The admit cards are available on the official exam portal of ICAI. Students will require to enter their registration number and password to login and then download their admit cards for the CA Foundation Exams 2022.

ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation 2022 Exams in June. Students will appear for the CA Foundation Exam on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2022. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in May but due to a clash with the board exams and other national entrance exams, ICAI postponed the dates to June.