ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website

ICAI CA Foundation admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org
(Photo: iStock)
The admit cards for the CA Foundation Exam to be held in June 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. Candidates will be appearing for the ICAI CA exam can download their CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 from the official website – icaiexam.icai.org.
The admit cards are available on the official exam portal of ICAI. Students will require to enter their registration number and password to login and then download their admit cards for the CA Foundation Exams 2022.
ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation 2022 Exams in June. Students will appear for the CA Foundation Exam on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2022. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in May but due to a clash with the board exams and other national entrance exams, ICAI postponed the dates to June.
Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org
On the homepage, click on the Login tab
Enter the required credentials such as registration number and password to login
On the dashboard, click on the link which reads ‘Admit Card for CA Foundation June Exam’
The ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future references.
Candidates who will not carry their ICAI Admit Cards 2022 will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.
