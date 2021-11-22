ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA December Exam 2021 Admit Card Released

Candidates can download the ICAI CA December exam from the exam portal of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final exam admit card out on icaiexam.icai.org.</p></div>
i

Admit card/ hall ticket for Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 examination has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The Institute has released the admit cards for CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New exams.

Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for any of the above mentioned exams can download their admit card from the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org.

Also Read

ICAI CA Foundation, Final July 2021 Exam Result Declared: How To Check

ICAI CA Foundation, Final July 2021 Exam Result Declared: How To Check
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org

  • Go to 'Login/ Register' tab on the homepage

  • Enter your Login ID and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Click on the admit card link

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future reference.

Also Read

ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule Here

ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule Here

Note: No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.

ICAI CA December Exam Dates

CA Foundation Course (new scheme) exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13, 15, 17, and 19 December 2021.

Whereas, CA Intermediate (IPC) Course (old scheme), and Intermediate Course (new scheme) exam will be held between 6 to 20 December 2021.

CA Final course exam (under old and new scheme) will be conducted between 5 to 19 December 2021.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT