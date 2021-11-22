ICAI CA December Exam 2021 Admit Card Released
Candidates can download the ICAI CA December exam from the exam portal of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org
Admit card/ hall ticket for Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 examination has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
The Institute has released the admit cards for CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New exams.
Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for any of the above mentioned exams can download their admit card from the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org.
How to Download ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Admit Card?
Visit the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org
Go to 'Login/ Register' tab on the homepage
Enter your Login ID and password
Click on 'Login'
Click on the admit card link
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference.
Note: No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.
ICAI CA December Exam Dates
CA Foundation Course (new scheme) exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13, 15, 17, and 19 December 2021.
Whereas, CA Intermediate (IPC) Course (old scheme), and Intermediate Course (new scheme) exam will be held between 6 to 20 December 2021.
CA Final course exam (under old and new scheme) will be conducted between 5 to 19 December 2021.
