ICAI CA December Exam 2021 Admit Card Released

Admit card/ hall ticket for Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 examination has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The Institute has released the admit cards for CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New exams.

Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for any of the above mentioned exams can download their admit card from the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org.