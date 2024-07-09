AP TET 2024 Postponed: July Exam in October, Revised Schedule, & Latest Details

AP TET 2024 Postponed: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) is just around the corner. The exam was previously scheduled for 5 August to 20 August 2024, but it has now been postponed to 3 October to 20 October 2024. The decision to postpone the AP TET 2024 exam has been taken to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test.

All concerned and registered candidates should remember the revised AP TET 2024 exam dates. You can check the detailed schedule on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in. Make sure to complete the registration process on time if you want to appear for the eligibility exam. All the important details are announced on the official site so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.