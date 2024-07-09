AP TET 2024 Postponed: July Exam in October, Revised Schedule, & Latest Details

advertisement
AP TET 2024 Postponed: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) is just around the corner. The exam was previously scheduled for 5 August to 20 August 2024, but it has now been postponed to 3 October to 20 October 2024. The decision to postpone the AP TET 2024 exam has been taken to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test.
All concerned and registered candidates should remember the revised AP TET 2024 exam dates. You can check the detailed schedule on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in. Make sure to complete the registration process on time if you want to appear for the eligibility exam. All the important details are announced on the official site so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
The application process for the AP TET 2024 session is still underway. The application window will remain open from 3 July 2024 to 3 August 2024. Candidates can visit the official website - aptet.apcfss.in to submit the application form.
The payment window will stay active from 3 July to 3 August. Candidates must pay the fee by the deadline otherwise the application will not be considered by the officials.
The daily pass mark for the AP TET 2024 exam will be 60 percent for open-category candidates, 50 percent for BC category candidates, and 40 percent or above for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen category candidates.
In the case of recruitment as teachers, 20 percent weightage will be given to the AP TET score and 80 percent to the respective teacher recruitment exam. Candidates must have a valid AP TET 2024 certificate to be eligible for recruitment as a teacher in any category.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the AP TET 2024 registration online:
Go to the official website of the exam - aptet.apcfss.in.
Click on the option "AP TET 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself and enter the details to open the AP TET application form.
Fill out the form, submit the required documents, and go to the next step.
Pay the application fee.
Download the AP TET form for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined