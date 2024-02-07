ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Expected Today: Check icai.nic.in for the Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the ICAI CA Foundation December-January examination results 2023 today, Wednesday, 7 February 2024. According to the latest official details available online, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be announced on the official website - icai.nic.in. Once the results link is activated by the officials, candidates can check and download their respective scorecards online. It is important to stay alert on Wednesday to know the latest updates.

