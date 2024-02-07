ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Expected Today: Check icai.nic.in for the Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the ICAI CA Foundation December-January examination results 2023 today, Wednesday, 7 February 2024. According to the latest official details available online, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be announced on the official website - icai.nic.in. Once the results link is activated by the officials, candidates can check and download their respective scorecards online. It is important to stay alert on Wednesday to know the latest updates.
Concerned candidates should note that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be declared online only. They are patiently waiting for the scorecards to be announced so they can go through their marks. All the latest details will be available on the website - icai.nic.in. The ICAI announced that the CA Foundation December-January results will be released on 7 February.
You can download your CA Foundation result from the website after the link is activated. Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before checking their results online. It is important to check the latest announcements if you want to download your results on time.
ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Important Dates and Details
According to the latest official details, the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 exam was conducted for all registered candidates on 31 December 2023, 2 January, 4 January, and 6 January 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exam must score 40 percent aggregate, They should score 50 percent or more in individual subjects to qualify for the exam.
One should note that the institute declared the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2023 on 9 January 2024, for all concerned candidates. You should go through the announcements online and stay informed.
Stay alert to know the announcements about the CA Foundation exam results. Candidates should also know the correct steps to download their respective results from the website.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How To Download
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 online:
Browse through the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - icai.nic.in.
Find the option that says "ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023" on the homepage and click on it.
Enter your Roll Number and Application Number in the given space to login to your account.
The CA Foundation Result will display on your device.
Check the scores and personal details.
Tap on the download option and save the result to your device.
