IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024: Prelims Result To Be Declared Soon; Details Here

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the RRB Clerk and PO prelims results 2024 soon. The prelim examination was held on 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18 August 2024. The IBPS RRB Clerk and PO preliminary results are expected to be released this month, as per the tentative schedule. The public can visit the IBPS website to check the RRB Clerk and PO prelims results. According to the latest official details, you must check the site - ibps.in for the result updates.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO preliminary results 2024 to be declared. You must check the official website - ibps.in for all the important details.
The RRB Clerk and PO examinations are being held to fill 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.
Candidates who qualify for the RRB Clerk and PO examination will have to appear for the Mains examination.
The RRB PO Mains examination is likely to take place in September and the RRB Clerk Mains examination is expected to be held in October. Candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in to download the RRB Clerk and PO Prelims result 2024.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 online:
Visit the official website - ibps.in.
Click on the IBPS RRB PO or RRB Clerk Prelims Result link on the homepage.
Provide your login credentials in the given space.
Your IBPS RRB result will open on the screen.
Check all the important details carefully and go to the next page.
Download the result from the website.
You can save a printout of the IBPS RRB Clerk or PO result for your reference.
