ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 Released For September Exams; Steps To Check

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 Released For September Exams. Interested candidates can check steps to download

Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICAI CA Foundation Admit card out</p></div>
ICAI CA Foundation Admit card out

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Institute of Chartered Accoutants of India (ICAI) has released the Admit Card 2024 for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination 2024. The link for downloading the admit card is available on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. Candidates who are planning to appear for the examination in September 2024 can download the admit card by visiting the official website and clicking on the link - ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, 2024. Paper I and 2 of the examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days.

In Paper 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination, there is no advance reading time available. However, in all the other papers/examines mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm (IST) to 2 pm (IST).

How To Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024?

  1. The candidates are required to visit the official website of ICAI

  2. Then click on the link - ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024.

  3. A new page will open in the browser window, in which the candidates will have to enter their login details.

  4. After submitting the login details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  5. The link to download the admit card is available on the official website of ICAI - eservices.icai.org.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

