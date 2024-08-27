ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 Released For September Exams; Steps To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accoutants of India (ICAI) has released the Admit Card 2024 for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination 2024. The link for downloading the admit card is available on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. Candidates who are planning to appear for the examination in September 2024 can download the admit card by visiting the official website and clicking on the link - ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, 2024. Paper I and 2 of the examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days.

In Paper 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination, there is no advance reading time available. However, in all the other papers/examines mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm (IST) to 2 pm (IST).