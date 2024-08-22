IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Open Till 28 August

To be eligible for the IBPS PO and SO 2024, candidates must be aged between 20 and 30 years. Individuals must have a graduate degree in the relevant discipline from an Indian government-approved university. They will also be required to have a basic understanding of computers and fluency in reading, writing, and speaking the official language of the state or UT in which they are applying.

The IBPS will hold a pre-examination training (PET) for PO in September 2024 and the online preliminary examination will be conducted in October 2024. The results will be announced by October/November 2024. Those who clear the PET will be next called for appearing for the mains exam which will be held in November 2024. For the IBPS SO exam, the preliminary exam will be held in November 2024 and the results will be out by December 2024. Those who clear the prelims will next be called for the mains exam which will take place in December and the results will be declared in January/ February.