UGC NET Exam 2024 Rescheduled: Check Revised Date and Latest Details

UGC NET Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the date of the UGC NET 2024 exam. The examination, which was previously scheduled for 26 August will now be held on 27 August 27 2024. The change is due to the celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26 August, a significant festival in India.

Despite the shift in the date of the exam for 26 August papers, the overall schedule for the UGC NET 2024 examination remains unchanged, confirmed in the official notification. The exam will span from 21 August to 4 September 2024, and will cover 83 subjects. It will be conducted in a computer-based test format across various cities in India. Candidates can visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in to stay updated on any further updates or changes.