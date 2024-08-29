GATE 2025 Registration Starts, How to Apply for the Exam and Latest Updates Here

advertisement
GATE 2025: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE 2025) has already begun. Those who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The application process will be completed online. All interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must complete the process within the deadline. All the important dates and details are mentioned on the site. Check the updates carefully and appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
According to the latest official details, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will administer the GATE 2025 exam. Concerned students should go through the announcements on the website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Any changes in the dates or details will be announced by the exam-conducting body online.
The last date to apply for the GATE 2025 exam is 26 September. Candidates can pay the late fee and apply for the test up to 7 October 2024. The exam will be held on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts on all exam days.
According to the information provided by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee), the application fee for GATE 2025 is Rs 900 for women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates during the regular period. The application fee is Rs 1,400 during the extended period.
For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,800 during the regular and Rs 2,300 during the extended period.
It is noteworthy that GATE 2025 is being held on a national level. It is recommended that the candidates visit the official website to submit the application form. After submitting the application form, the candidates will be required to submit the documents and pay the application fee.
Here are the easy steps you must follow to register for the GATE 2025 exam online:
Visit the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Open the link to apply for the GATE 2025 exam on the site.
Enter your personal details and register yourself.
Key in the required information, upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the exam fee.
Submit the details and go to the next page.
Save a copy of the form for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)