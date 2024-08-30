UP NEET UG 2024 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Expected Today; How To Check

advertisement
UP NEET UG 2024 Seat Allotment Result: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up to release the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on 30 August. Those who appeared for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process can check their seat allotment result on the official website of UP NEET. Candidates can also check the seat allotment result on dgme.up.gov.in. Make sure to check the details carefully before downloading the result.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result to be declared. All the latest announcements will be available on the website - dgme.up.gov.in. Selected candidates must check the important dates carefully. They should complete the necessary admission steps on time.
The seat allotment result for the first round of the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling will be announced by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (UP NEET) on 30 August.
Those who have received a seat in the first round of counselling at the government and private sector medical colleges/dental colleges will be eligible for free exit.
However, those who do not want to take admission to the allotted college or institute are required to apply for the free exit, the amount of which will be refunded. Candidates who have been granted free exit from the first round of counselling can also apply for another round of counselling.
It is noteworthy that the verification of the original documents will be carried out at the medical or dental colleges or nodal centres. At the time of admission, it is mandatory for the student to submit all the documents in original and along with self-attested photocopies.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to complete the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result:
Go to the official website - upneet.gov.in.
Click on the option "UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1" on the homepage.
Key in the login credentials and tap on submit.
Your Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the page.
Save a hard copy of the result for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)