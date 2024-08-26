CSIR NET Result 2024 To Release Soon With Cut Off Marks; Details Here

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test 2024(CSIR NET 2024) is just around the corner. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CSIR NET 2024 result this week. Students who have appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in to check and download the CSIR NET 2024 result.

It is pertinent to note that the NTA released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET 2024 exam on August 9. The final answer key, however, is still missing. The NTA is anticipated to release the final answer key along with the CSIR NET 2024 result soon. The exact date and time for the declaration of the CSIR NET Results has not been announced by the NTA.