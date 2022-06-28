HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Today: Download HP Board Class 10 Result, Check Website

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 is expected to be released today on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is most likely to announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 today, on Tuesday, 28 June 2022. While the result time is not known as yet, candidates should know that the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced today on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest details.
The official website that the candidates are requested to check to download the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 once released is hpbose.org. Candidates will also get to know more about the result date and time via the official website. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) updates every information regarding the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 on the website.
It is to be noted that around 1.16 lakh students appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022 on the scheduled dates.
One has to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 to qualify for the exam. To know more about the passing marks and other details, candidates should visit the website hpbose.org.
Candidates can check the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 once officially released by entering the login details such as Roll Number and Registration Number on the site.
Here are a few steps that all the candidates should follow to download the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 once the board releases:
Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) - hpbose.org.
Click on the link that states HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required log in details on the provided space and verify them with your admit card.
Click on the Submit option available on the page.
The HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check all the details on the result and tap on download.
Keep a copy of the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2022 with yourself for future reference.
