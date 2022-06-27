HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 May Be Declared by 30th June, Here's How To Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the 10th class result on 30th June 2022 on its official website hpbose.org.

The speculations about HPBOSE 10th class result 2022 being declared on 27 June 2022 were doing rounds on the internet space from quite a long time. However, no official notification regarding the same was released by the HPBOSE. It is now likely that the HPBOSE will declare the 10th class results 2022 by the last week of June, probably on 30th June 2022.

This year, the HPBOSE conducted the 10th class result in two terms. Therefore the final result of HPBOSE 10th class will be a combination of marks scored in both the terms.