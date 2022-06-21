Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Result 2022 Declared: Download JAC Result From Website

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Science Result 2022 on its website. Students who had appeared for the JAC 10th,12th Board Exams 2022 can check their scores by visiting the official website. The Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 were supposed to be released on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, but it was delayed.

Candidates should visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) – jac.jharkhand.gov.in – to view the results and download them. The Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Result 2022 can be accessed by logging into the registered accounts on the official website. Candidates can download the JAC Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream from the site after providing the login details.