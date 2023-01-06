HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Term 2 Released: How to Download; Check hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 term 2 is released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
According to the latest details, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has officially issued the tentative HP Board timetable Term 2 for classes 8, 10 and 12 on the official website. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming HP board exams are requested to download the tentative date sheet that is released on the official website. As per the updates, the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 is available for download on the website - hpbose.org.
Candidates are requested to download the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 soon from the official website - hpbose.org. It is important to note that the dates on the timetable that is released recently are tentative. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) can change the exam dates later on so candidates must be alert during the announcements.
According to the latest official details announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), the Class 10 Term 2 board exam is scheduled to be conducted from 11 March 2023.
As per the details mentioned on the tentative timetable, the Class 12 Term 2 board exam is set to be held from 10 March 2023 for all candidates. Every student preparing to appear for the exam must go through the details on the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023.
It is important to note that the exam for regular candidates will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm. The exams for SOS are scheduled to be conducted from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the HPBOSE 10, 12 term 2 timetable 2023 online:
Visit the official website - hpbose.org.
Click on the HPBOSE 10, 12 term 2 timetables 2023 on the homepage.
Tap on the respective class date sheet to view the marks.
Download the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet from the website.
Take a printout of the timetable for your reference.
