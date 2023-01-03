HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result Declared – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Declared on the Official Website. Here Are the Steps To Download & Check.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 10th and 12th class term 1 result on its official website, hpbose.org. Candidates who have appeared in the Himachal Board 10, 12 Class Exam 2022 can download and check their results via direct link mentioned below. All they have to do is submit their personal login credentials like roll number.
The HPBOSE 10th and 12th class term 2 examination will be conducted separately by the concerned officials. The final result will be an aggregate of both term 1 and term 2 marks.
The HPBOSE 10th class term 1 examination was held from 15 September to 1 October 2022 and the HPBOSE 12th class term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October 2022.
Visit the official website – hpbose.org
On the appeared homepage, go to the Result result section
Click on the either of direct links – HP Board 12th Result 2022 link and HP Board 10th Result 2022 Link
A login page would be displayed on your computer screen
Enter the required login credentials and hit the submit option
The 10th & 12th HPBOSE result will appear on your screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and take a print out for future reference
You can also follow the below direct links to check the HPBOSE 10th, 12th result that was announced yesterday, 2 January 2023.
[hpbose.org/Result/MatricFirstTerm2022.aspx?E=4].
[hpbose.org/Result/PlusTwoFirstTerm2022.aspx?E=4].
