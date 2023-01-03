HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result Declared – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result Declared – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

HPBOSE 10th and 12th term 1 result out: Direct link and other details here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Declared on the Official Website. Here Are the Steps To Download & Check.

(Photo: iStock)

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 10th and 12th class term 1 result on its official website, hpbose.org. Candidates who have appeared in the Himachal Board 10, 12 Class Exam 2022 can download and check their results via direct link mentioned below. All they have to do is submit their personal login credentials like roll number.

The HPBOSE 10th and 12th class term 2 examination will be conducted separately by the concerned officials. The final result will be an aggregate of both term 1 and term 2 marks.

The HPBOSE 10th class term 1 examination was held from 15 September to 1 October 2022 and the HPBOSE 12th class term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October 2022.

Steps To Download and Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result – Direct Link

  • Visit the official website – hpbose.org

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the Result result section

  • Click on the either of direct links – HP Board 12th Result 2022 link and HP Board 10th Result 2022 Link

  • A login page would be displayed on your computer screen

  • Enter the required login credentials and hit the submit option

  • The 10th & 12th HPBOSE result will appear on your screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and take a print out for future reference

You can also follow the below direct links to check the HPBOSE 10th, 12th result that was announced yesterday, 2 January 2023.

[hpbose.org/Result/MatricFirstTerm2022.aspx?E=4].

[hpbose.org/Result/PlusTwoFirstTerm2022.aspx?E=4].

