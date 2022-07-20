HP TET Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon: Check hpbose.org; Know HP TET Exam Date

HP TET Admit Card 2022 will be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET Admit Card 2022 today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card 2022 from the website once released by the board. They can check the latest updates from the HPBOSE on hpbose.org. The admit cards will be available on the official website soon so the candidates should keep a close eye on the site.
Candidates should log in to their registered accounts on the website hpbose.org to download the HP TET Admit Card 2022, once formally declared. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has not announced a release date for the admit card yet so the candidates should stay alert. They should constantly check the official website for the latest updates.
It is important to note that the HP TET Exams 2022 is scheduled to officially begin on 24 July 2022. The HP TET Admit Card 2022 will be declared before the exam commences as it is an important document that the candidates should carry on the exam day.
As per the latest local media updates, the HP TET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download today, on 20 July 2022 in the evening. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has not made any official announcements on this.
It is important note that without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test.
Here are the steps to download the HP TET Admit Card 2022 online, once released:
Go to hpbose.org.
Click on the HP TET 2022 Admit Card link available on the homepage.
Log in to your account on the website to view the hall ticket.
The HP TET Admit Card 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the hall tickets from the website and keep a saved copy.
Take a printout of the same and keep it with you on the exam day.