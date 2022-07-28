HP TET Admit Card 2022 Released: Check hpbose.org; TET Admit Card Download Link

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Admit Card 2022 on the website, on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download the HP TET Admit Card 2022 from the official website. The official website that the candidates must visit to download the HP TET Admit Card is hpbose.org. The website contains all the latest information provided by the board.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) updates all the latest information on the website, hpbose.org, to make it easier for the candidates to stay updated. Registered candidates can check and download the HP TET Admit Card 2022 from the website anytime they want. They should also go through other important details regarding the eligibility test.