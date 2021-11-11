HP TET November 2021 Admit Card Released, Exams To Begin from 13 November

HP TET November 2021 examination is being conducted for Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Shastri, L.T, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu Subjects.

Candidates qualifying in HP TET examination will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher in schools affiliated to Himachal Pradesh state board.

For more details about HP TET November 2021, candidates can visit the official website of HPBoSE.