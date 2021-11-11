HP TET November 2021 Admit Card Released, Exams To Begin from 13 November

HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released on the official website of HPBoSE.
(Photo: The Quint)
HP TET Admit Card: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Wednesday, 10 November, released the admit card of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of HPBoSE: hpbose.org.
HP TET November 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 13, 14, 21, and 28 November 2021. According to the official notice, examinations will be held in two shifts of two and half hours each, 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Visit the official website of HPBoSE: hpbose.org
Click on 'TET(NOV-2021)' on the homepage
Tap on 'Click here to Download Admit Card CET TET ( TGT (Arts), Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), L.T Subjects ) - NOVEMBER 2021'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number and date of birth
Click on 'Enter'
You admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
HP TET November 2021 examination is being conducted for Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Shastri, L.T, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu Subjects.
Candidates qualifying in HP TET examination will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher in schools affiliated to Himachal Pradesh state board.
For more details about HP TET November 2021, candidates can visit the official website of HPBoSE.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)