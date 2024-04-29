HP Board 12th Result 2024 Releasing Today at 2 PM; How To Download Scorecards

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is gearing up to announce the HP Board 12th Result 2024 today, Monday, 29 April. According to the latest official details announced by the board, the HP Board Result 2024 for Class 12 will be declared on Monday, at 2 pm. All concerned candidates can download the HP Board result from hpbose.org. One should go through the latest announcements by the officials on the website and stay informed about the results.

