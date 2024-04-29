Jharkhand Board Result Date 2024: When Will be JAC Class 12 Result Declared?

Jharkhand JAC Board 12th Result 2024.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is anticipated to release the class 12th result 2024 anytime soon now. Once announced, the JAC 12th class results will be available on the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic. If online reports are to be believed, 12th board results will be out by Tuesday, 30 April 2024. However, there is no official confirmation yet. The JAC class 10 results were declared on 19 April, recording a pass percentage of 90.39 percent.
Once the result is released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the above mentioned websites by using personal login details like roll number, application number, password, and more. This year, Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination was conducted from 6 to 26 February 2024 in a single shift from 2 to 5:20 pm. Approximately, 4 lakh students participated in the JAC 12th exam 2024.
There is no official confirmation regarding the exact result date of JAC 12th class exam 2024. However, as per online reports, the result may be declared by April end, i.e., Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
Once released, candidates can download and check the JAC 12th class result 2024 on the following official websites.
jacresults.in
jac.nic.in
jharresults.nic.in
jharresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Once released, candidates can follow below steps to check the Jharkhand Board class 12 result 2024.
Visit the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Class JAC 12th board result 2024.
A login page will show up.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecards for future reference.
