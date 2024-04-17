Jharkhand Board Results: JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024 Expected By April End

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 10th or Matric examination and Class 12th or Intermediate examination results within April. A board official told that the results are expected to be declared by the end of April. Few reports suggest that JAC 10th or 12th results may be declared on 20 April 2024. The results will be released on the official websites of jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, students will thus be able to check the results on the two websites using their roll codes and roll numbers.
A total of 7.6 lakh candidates appeared this year for the Matric and Inter examinations. Out of the total over 4.2 lakh had appeared for the Class 10 examination and 3.4 lakhs had appeared for the intermediate exam.
The exams were conducted from 6 to 26 February 2024. The matriculation exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM whereas the intermediate exam was held in the second shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Students need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage.
Steps to check JAC 10th or 12th Results
Visit the official site jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
Click on the Matric or Inter Science, Commerce, and Arts result tab available on the homepage.
Candidates need to enter their credentials and log in to get access to the result.
Jharkhand Board 10th or 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen. Candidates need to check their grades and all the other information carefully.
Candidates can download their results and keep a printout for further need.
