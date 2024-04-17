Jharkhand Board Results: JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024 Expected By April End

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 10th or Matric examination and Class 12th or Intermediate examination results within April. A board official told that the results are expected to be declared by the end of April. Few reports suggest that JAC 10th or 12th results may be declared on 20 April 2024. The results will be released on the official websites of jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, students will thus be able to check the results on the two websites using their roll codes and roll numbers.

A total of 7.6 lakh candidates appeared this year for the Matric and Inter examinations. Out of the total over 4.2 lakh had appeared for the Class 10 examination and 3.4 lakhs had appeared for the intermediate exam.