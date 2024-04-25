UK Board Result 2024 Date: Download UBSE 10th, 12th Results on 30 April; Details

The UK Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 will be declared soon.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has officially announced the UK Board Result 2024 date. According to the latest official details, the UBSE Class 10, 12 results are scheduled to be announced on 30 April. All concerned candidates should note that the results link will be activated on the website - ubse.uk.gov.in on the scheduled date. The UK Board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be declared between 11 am to 12 pm. All concerned candidates should stay alert.
Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the UK Board Result 2024 to be declared so they can check their scores. As of now, the officials have announced the UBSE Class 10, 12 results date and time. Any changes in the date or time will be announced on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.
Candidates should be prepared on the result date to avoid any delay in checking the scores. The website might be slow due to heavy traffic and you should keep updating it to view the scores at the right time.
According to the latest details, the UK Board 10th, 12th results 2024 link will be activated on 30 April, after 11 am. Candidates can check their board exam scores after entering their registered login credentials.
The UBSE Classes 10 and 12 results will be available on the following websites for candidates:
ubse.uk.gov.in
uaresults.nic.in
The UK Board Classes 10 and 12 exams 2024 were held from 27 February to 16 March.
The examination was held from 9:45 am to 1 pm on most days. Candidates got fifteen minutes to read the question papers on the exam days. Now, they are waiting to check the scores and other details on the result.
You can download the UK Board 10th, 12th results from the website as soon as the officials activate the links.
Read the step-by-step process you must follow to download the UBSE 10th and 12th results 2024 online:
Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "UK Board Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your login details and go to the next step.
Your UBSE 10th Result or UBSE 12th Result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores and download the results from the website.
