MP Board Result 2024 Declared: Steps To Download MPBSE 10th, 12th Scorecard

MP Board Result 2024 Declared. Download MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results.
(Photo: The Quint)
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the MP Board Result 2024 on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams can download their results by using their personal login details like application number, roll number, and more.
Anushka Aggarwal from Mandala has grabbed the top position in the class 10 exam. She has secured full marks in Science and Mathematics. A total of A total of 477075 candidates have successfully passed the matric examination this year. MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from 5 February to 28 February 2024, while the Class 12 board examination was held from 6 February to 5 March 2024. This year, approximately 16 lakh candidates have registered for 10th and 12th class examination.
MP Board Result 2024 was declared today on Wednesday, 24 April during a press conference.
Candidates can download and check the MP Board class 10 and 12 results on the following websites.
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.nic.in
Candidates can follow below steps to download and check the MP Board 10th and 12th class results.
Visit official website at mpresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like application number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
Candidates can download and check their online marksheets from the official website. However, they should note down that the online marksheets are provisional. The final marksheets can be obtained from their respective schools.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)