Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023 Today: Check via SMS and DigiLocker

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is gearing up to declare the GSEB 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream today, Tuesday, 2 May 2023. As per the announcement made by the Gujarat Board recently, the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science result will be released around 9 am on Tuesday. Students should be alert and download their respective GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on time. The results will be released on the official website of the board - gseb.org.

Once the GSEB 12th Result 2023 for the Science Stream is released, candidates will be notified about it via the website - gseb.org. Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science result to release so they can go through their scores and other important details.