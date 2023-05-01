MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon: Steps To Check MPBSE Result

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Soon: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 soon on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Although the concerned authorities have not confirmed the exact date and time of the MP Board results, it is likely that the result will be out in the month of May. Check this space regularly to get the latest details of MP Board Result 2023.

As per media reports, the MP Board will release the 10th and 12th results together. In the previous year, the result was out by 29 April 2022. According to past trends, this year the result was anticipated to be declared on the same date but it did not happen.