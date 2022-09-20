Maharashtra SSC & HSC Exam 2023: Exam Dates Released – Full Schedule Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the tentative date sheet of SSC 10th class and HSC 12th class exams 2023. According to the schedule released on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023 will be conducted next year in February and March.

As per the tentative date sheet released by the Maharashtra State Board, the HSC exam 2023 for 12th class students will be held from 21 February to 20 March 2022 while as the SSC exam 2023 for 10th class students will be conducted from 2 to 25 March 2022. Check out this space regularly for the latest updates.

Let us check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam 2023 tentative timetable for classes 10, 12 below.