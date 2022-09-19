CUET PG Result 2022 To Be Released Soon: Date, Time, and Other Details Here

NTA is all set to release the CUET-PG result 2022 anytime soon. Check out the details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the CUET-PG Result 2022 soon, reports state. According to the latest media reports, the NTA will declare the CUET result for postgraduate candidates this week, probably on Saturday, 24 September 2022.
However, the authorities have not confirmed the official CUET-PG result date and time yet. Once released, candidates can check out the result and download scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA.
Earlier, NTA released the CUET-PG provisional answer key on 16 September. The last date to raise challenges against the answer key was Sunday, 18 September 2022, 9 pm. There are chances that NTA will release the CUET-PG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result on 24 September.
Once results are released, candidates can check the CUET-PG result 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps:
Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct result link for CUET-PG Exam 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will show up on your computer screen.
Enter your login details as required.
Hit the login option.
CUET PG Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print out a copy of result and scorecard for future reference.
