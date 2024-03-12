GATE Result 2024 Date: Results on 16 March; How To Download GATE Scorecards Here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is getting ready to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on 16 March. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check the GATE result 2024. It is important to note that the GATE result date is confirmed by the institute. The link will be activated on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in for all interested students.

As per the latest details available online, along with the GATE result 2024, the officials might also release the cut-off details. You can go through the latest announcements by the IISc on the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You can check the results on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal. Stay alert and go through the official announcements to know the result updates.