GATE Result 2024 Date: Results on 16 March; How To Download GATE Scorecards Here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is getting ready to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on 16 March. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check the GATE result 2024. It is important to note that the GATE result date is confirmed by the institute. The link will be activated on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in for all interested students.
As per the latest details available online, along with the GATE result 2024, the officials might also release the cut-off details. You can go through the latest announcements by the IISc on the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You can check the results on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal. Stay alert and go through the official announcements to know the result updates.
Students must keep their login credentials ready before checking the GATE scores online. Please note that you will not be allowed to access your scorecard without providing the valid credentials in the given spaces.
GATE 2024 Exam: Latest Details
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 exam was conducted between 3 February and 11 February, for all registered candidates at various exam centres.
After the GATE 2024 results are declared on the scheduled date, 16 March, candidates will be allowed to download the scorecards from 23 March to 31 May. Download your GATE scorecard by the last date.
Candidates with GATE scores can apply for admission to Master’s courses and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities. They can seek admission to institutions backed by the Ministry of Education and other Government agencies.
Candidates are requested to stay alert on the scheduled date and check their scores on time. You can contact the IISc officials in case of any problems on the result day.
GATE Result 2024: Steps To Download
Here is the step-by-step process you should know to check the GATE result 2024 online:
Browse through the official website of the GATE exam - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
On the homepage, find the notification "GATE 2024 Result" and tap on it.
Key in the valid log in ID and date of birth to view your scores.
The result will appear on a new page and you can go through the scores.
Download the GATE scorecard when the link is activated online.
