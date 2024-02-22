GATE 2024 Result Date on 16 March: Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Latest Details

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru formally conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 for registered candidates. The ones who appeared for the entrance test on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the GATE 2024 result to be declared. According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the scorecards are expected to be announced on 16 March. One must stay alert and go through the latest announcements online to download the results on time.

As of now, it is confirmed that the GATE 2024 result will be available in March. Any changes in the date will be announced earlier by the officials via the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates about the GATE result. Important details will be revealed soon.