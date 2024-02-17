CUET PG Exam 2024: Date, Schedule, Pattern, Scorecard, Counselling, and More

CUET PG Exam 2024: Date, Schedule, Pattern, Scorecard, Counselling, and Other Details.
CUET PG Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place from 11 to 28 March 2024. The duration of the exam will be 105 minutes. There is a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. The Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates who want to get admission in PG courses of different colleges and universities.
CUET PG examination is conducted for two papers with a total of 100 questions. Paper A includes questions from General Awareness, General Knowledge, Language Comprehension, Mathematical Ability, and Logical Reasoning while as Paper B is subject specific. Let us read about CUET PG 2024 registration date, application form, fees, counselling, exam pattern, cut-off, scorecard, and other details below.
The CUET PG registration started from 26 December 2023.
The CUET PG registration ended on 10 February 2024.
The CUET PG Exam 2024 application fee is Rs 2,000 for general category candidates, Rs 1,000 for EWS and OBC candidates, and Rs 900 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and third gender categories.
The CUET PG application correction window opened on 10 February and closed on 13 February 2024. During this period, candidates were allowed to edit or modify their applications forms.
The following is the CUET PG Exam 2023 schedule.
Release of Advance City Intimation: 4 March 2024
Release of Admit Card: 7 March 2024
Examination Dates: 11 to 28 March 2024
Mode of Examination: CBT
Duration of Exam: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Timing of Examination: Morning shift (9 am to 10:45 am); afternoon shift (12:45 pm to 2:30 pm); evening shift (4:30 pm to 6:15 pm).
As per the schedule released by the concerned officials, the CUET PG admit card will be released on 7 March 2024.
The following will be the exam pattern of CUET PG 2024.
Candidates will be allowed to select a maximum of four paper codes.
The question paper will consist of maximum of 75 marks.
General papers will be in either Hindi or English while as the language papers will be in their respective languages.
The examination will be conducted in three shifts including morning, afternoon, and evening.
The total duration of exam will be 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Linguistics, MTech and Higher Sciences paper will be in English language only.
Humanities, Sciences, and Common papers will be in both English and Hindi languages.
Check out the CUET PG 2024 marking scheme below.
Every right answer will be rewarded with 4 marks.
1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Unattempted and unanswered won't be rewarded with any marks.
If a question is cancelled by officials due to any reason, all the students will be rewarded with full marks for that.
If a question has more than one correct answer, only those candidates will get the full marks who have attempted that question.
The CUET PG 2024 result is expected to be out in July or August. However, the exact date is yet to be confirmed by the officials.
The CUET PG 2024 counselling will be started after the result is out. The counselling dates will be announced on the official website.
The CUET PG 2024 cut-off marks will be declared at the time of result. Follow this space regularly for the latest updates.
Go to the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for CUET PG Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print CUET PG 2024 scorecards for future reference.
