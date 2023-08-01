NMAT by GMAC Exam 2023: Registration Begins Today At mba.com; Steps To Apply

The registration process for the NMAT by GMAC exam begins today, 1 August 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can register and apply for the NMAT 2023 on the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat.

NMAT by GMAC scores will be accepted by the Institutes like S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), TA Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) for admission as mentioned in the press statement issued by the NMAT.

NMAT by GMAC enables the students to apply to multiple leading business schools with one test score. The score will be eligible for admissions in global schools of India, Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco. NMAT is a computer-based test and consists three sections- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

The candidates will have to attempt 108 questions in 120 minutes and there will be no negative marking.