IGNOU Registration Starts for Bachelor Degree Programme for Agniveers; Apply Now

IGNOU Registration Opens for Skill-based Bachelor Degree Courses of Agniveers: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registration process for Agniveers who wish to seek admission in the skill based Bachelor's Degree Programmes offered by the University on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, and Indian Army with regards to the skill-based undergraduate courses for Agniveers.

The University is currently offering five skill-based bachelor’s degree programmes to Agniveers including Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills), Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management, Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills), Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills), and Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) MSME.