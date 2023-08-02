IGNOU Registration Starts for Bachelor Degree Programme for Agniveers; Apply Now

IGNOU Registration Opens for Skill-based Bachelor Degree Courses of Agniveers: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registration process for Agniveers who wish to seek admission in the skill based Bachelor's Degree Programmes offered by the University on the official website, ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, and Indian Army with regards to the skill-based undergraduate courses for Agniveers.
The University is currently offering five skill-based bachelor’s degree programmes to Agniveers including Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills), Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management, Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills), Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills), and Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) MSME.
Steps To Register and Apply for the IGNOU Agniveer Skill-Based Bachelor's Degree Programmes
Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in.
Go to the registration section and register yourself as a new candidate.
Now on the home page, find the direct link for "IGNOU Agniveer Skill-Based Bachelor's Degree Programmes."
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Fill out all the required details in the Agniveer Skill-Based Bachelor's Degree Programme application form.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
The main goal of partnership between IGNOU and IAF, Indian Navy, and Indian Army is to support Agniveers who are serving in the military and want to earn a bachelor's degree. Additionally, the cooperation aims to improve the Agniveers' post-service employment chances by providing them with useful skills through these skill-based undegraduate programmes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)