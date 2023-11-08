GATE 2024 Correction Window To Open Soon on gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Check the Dates

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is getting ready to open the application modification window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 soon. The GATE 2024 correction window will be available on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make changes to their application form once the link is activated online. They should keep updating the site to know all the details about the application correction window.

According to the official details, the GATE 2024 correction window was supposed to be opened on 7 November, however, the date got delayed. Now, candidates have to wait for the GATE application modification window to open so they can make the necessary changes. Registered candidates should go through the details on the form carefully because this is the last time to make changes.