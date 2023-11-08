GATE 2024 Correction Window To Open Soon on gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Check the Dates

The GATE 2024 correction window will be activated soon on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is getting ready to open the application modification window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 soon. The GATE 2024 correction window will be available on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make changes to their application form once the link is activated online. They should keep updating the site to know all the details about the application correction window.
According to the official details, the GATE 2024 correction window was supposed to be opened on 7 November, however, the date got delayed. Now, candidates have to wait for the GATE application modification window to open so they can make the necessary changes. Registered candidates should go through the details on the form carefully because this is the last time to make changes.
You can take a look at the schedule and the important dates on the website to stay informed. Only the candidates who completed the registration process on time will be allowed to appear for the aptitude exam.
The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will declare the GATE admit card on 4 January 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February. You can take a look at the exam dates and timings on the schedule and prepare for the test accordingly.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to finish the GATE 2024 application correction online:
Visit the site - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states "GATE 2024 Application Correction" on the homepage.
Key in your Registration ID and Password in the given space to login to your account.
The GATE 2024 registration form will open on your screen and you can make the necessary edits.
Click on submit and download the updated form for your reference.
