GATE 2023 Result and Answer Key Dates Here; Check gate.iitk.ac.in for Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has formally conducted the GATE 2023 examination for all candidates who registered for the same. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the GATE 2023 result to release so they can check if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest details about the result and the answer key are available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in for interested candidates to stay updated.

Candidates are requested to take a look at the dates of the GATE 2023 result and answer key. As per the latest official details, the GATE 2023 answer key is scheduled to be declared on 21 February. The result is likely to be released on 16 March 2023. To know the dates and the latest announcements, one must check gate.iitk.ac.in.