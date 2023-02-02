GATE Exam 2023 Starts From 4 February: Admit Card & Other Important Details Here

GATE Exam 2023 Starts Soon: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be conducting the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) Exam 2023 from 4 to 12 February 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download and check the GATE Admit Card 2023 from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in by following the below mentioned steps.

The Gate Admit Card 2023 was released by the concerned officials on 9 January 2023. Students who have not downloaded the hall ticket yet must do it before the examination starts. Without admit card, no candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall.