GATE Exam 2023 Starts From 4 February: Admit Card & Other Important Details Here

GATE Exam 2023 begins soon. Check admit card and important instructions here.
(Photo: iStock)
GATE Exam 2023 Starts Soon: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be conducting the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) Exam 2023 from 4 to 12 February 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download and check the GATE Admit Card 2023 from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in by following the below mentioned steps.
The Gate Admit Card 2023 was released by the concerned officials on 9 January 2023. Students who have not downloaded the hall ticket yet must do it before the examination starts. Without admit card, no candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
The GATE Exam 2023 will be conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. According to an official examination schedule released by IIT Kanpur, the morning shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while as the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the GATE Admit Card 2023.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your GATE 2023 Admit Card will show up on the screen.
Check the details like name, roll number, and examination center carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Following are some of the important instructions given by the IIT Kanpur for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming GATE Exam 2023.
All candidates must bring a print out of the admit card and a valid ID proof with them on the day of examination.
The signature and photograph on the admit card must be clear and easily recognizable, preferably printed on A4 size paper using colored laser printer.
Candidates must arrive at the examination hall at least 90 minutes before the test starts. No student will be allowed to appear in the exam 30 minutes after the start of the exam.
Candidates must refrain from bringing electronic items like calculators, mobile phones, and other gadgets into the examination hall. They will be provided with virtual calculators for making the calculations. Expensive ornaments, papers, sheets, and books are also not allowed in the examination hall.
For doing the rough work, candidates will be provided with a scribble pad. More than one scribble pad can be asked in case required. At the end candidates have to handover the scribble pad to the invigilator.
Candidates must refrain from leaving the examination hall before the test ends.
In case there is any restriction of movement in certain areas, the GATE admit card will serve as a pass.
Only transparent water bottles and sanitizers are allowed in the examination hall. Candidates found with any prohibited item mentioned above may be barred from the examination and even banned from appearing in the future exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined