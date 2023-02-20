GATE 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon: Know How to Download; Check Details Here

The GATE 2023 Answer Key is scheduled to be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to officially release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 answer key for candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 answer key will be declared on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. The ones who are excited to check the answer key are requested to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest details.
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key. The latest details online suggest that the answer key will be declared soon by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who appeared for the exam must keep a close eye on gate.iitk.ac.in and download the answer key as soon as it is declared for all.
As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 4,5,11, and 12 February. Now, the exams are finally over and the candidates are waiting for the answer key to release.
The result will be declared based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key. The scorecards can be downloaded from 21 March, according to the official schedule.
Candidates are advised to take a look at the GATE 2023 schedule online to know the important dates.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the GATE 2023 answer key online:
Go to the official website of the exam - gate.iitk.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states "Download GATE 2023 Answer Key" on the homepage.
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the provided space to log in to your registered account.
The GATE answer key will display on your screen.
Download the answer key from the website after going through the details.
