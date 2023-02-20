GATE 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon: Know How to Download; Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to officially release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 answer key for candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 answer key will be declared on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. The ones who are excited to check the answer key are requested to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest details.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key. The latest details online suggest that the answer key will be declared soon by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who appeared for the exam must keep a close eye on gate.iitk.ac.in and download the answer key as soon as it is declared for all.